MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - There is a second case of COVID-19 in Moultrie County, health officials announced on Monday.
The new case is a male in his 30s who is currently quarantined at home. Health officials verified all of his close contacts.
As of Monday, the county has 21 negative tests and one is still pending.
As the Novel Coronavirus-19 becomes more widespread among our communities, the MCHD cautions everyone to consider themselves at risk for exposure.
