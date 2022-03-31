CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced it has made a second booster of the COVID-19 vaccine available.
CUPHD officials said the second booster availability follows the Centers for Disease Conrol and Prevention expanding access to people over the age of 50 and people 12 and older with a weakened immune system. Those groups can access the second booster.
More information about where to schedule a booster appointment in the CUPHD area can be found in a PDF document attached to this story.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
