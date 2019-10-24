ILLINOIS (WAND) - A second person from Illinois has died with a severe lung injury believed to be related to vaping, health officials said.
This person is the 153rd in Illinois to suffer a lung injury after vaping or using e-cigarettes, according to the Illinois Department of Health. Statistics showed those people ranged in age from 13 to 66, with a median age of 32.
People who used those products showed respiratory symptoms including coughing, shortness of breath and fatigue. Gastrointestinal symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhea, have also been reported. IDPH said symptoms in these cases became worse over days or weeks before people were hospitalized.
IDPH and local health departments are working together on another 41 possible vaping-related illness cases.
“These illnesses are serious and concerning and new cases continue to be reported daily," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "At this time, there is not a single product or substance linked to all cases, so IDPH urges Illinoisans not to vape or use e-cigarettes products, especially illicit THC based products, while we continue to investigate this outbreak.”
Statistics from IDPH says over 80 percent of Illinois cases involved recent use of products containing THC, which may have come from on the street or from friends. About half of those cases involved the use of nicotine-based products.
IDPH, health departments and the Food and Drug Administration are working to investigate names and types of e-cigarettes, vaping products and devices, along with where people can get them.
The only commonality among all Illinois cases is the use of vaping products, including e-cigarettes. Officials said there is no cause or causes of the lung injuries identified. No single device, compound or ingredient has been ruled the cause of the illnesses, and it's possible there is more than one cause, IDPH said.
There are reported cases in 33 counties across Illinois. The investigation remains ongoing.
Find more information about e-cigarettes and vaping on the IDPH website.