SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Memorial Health System is opening a second drive-thru lab and respiratory testing site in Springfield.
The second facility is located at 320 E. Carpenter St. and will feature three bays that will be open for drive-thru service, allowing patients to remain in their vehicles as they receive their tests.
The new location will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
The facility will be closed on Sundays.
Patients need a physician's order to access drive-thru lab services or must be showing symptoms to be tested for COVID-19.
