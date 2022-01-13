DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspicious house fire is under investigation in Decatur.
Firefighters said they responded Thursday to 1260 E. Hickory St. in Decatur, when they found the entire front of a two-story home engulfed in heavy smoke and fire. This residence was involved in a small, suspicious porch fire Wednesday, and because of this, command called for Decatur police and an investigator from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The first units on the scene Thursday extinguished the bulk of the fire with a handline. Crews made entry into the structure to complete extinguishment and perform overhaul. Ventilation was done on the roof to exhaust heat and smoke.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating Thursday's suspicious fire. The Red Cross was contacted to help the two adults who have been displaced.
