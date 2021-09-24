CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- A firefighter was sent to the hospital after a second-story apartment building caught fire Friday morning.
According to officials, the Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment at 800 W Church St., Friday, September 24, at 1:10 a.m.
Once on the scene, fire crews reported a fire in a second-floor apartment and deployed a single hose line to extinguish the fire.
The cause of this fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.
One firefighter was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
No one was reported to be home at the time of the fire. The current occupant will have to be displaced as a result of the damage.
The Champaign Fire Department reminds everyone to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan. Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.