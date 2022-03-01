(WAND) - Abbott Nutrition has expanded a baby formula recall after the death of a second child.
The recalled products in question were produced at Abbott's plant in Sturgis, Mich., the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The company first recalled some lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas on Feb. 17.
The expanded recall now includes Abbott Nutrition's Similac PM 60/40 with lot code 27032K800, which the child reportedly consumed before contracting an infection called Cronobacter sakazakii, per the FDA. This germ, which is rare and dangerous, can lead to blood infections and potentially other serious complications.
The child was hospitalized. Federal officials said the illness could have contributed to the cause of death.
There were at least four Cronobacter sakazakii infections reported to the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A Salmonella Newport infection was also reported in connection to the outbreak, per NBC Chicago. All five sickened infants were hospitalized and two have now died.
After the company learned of the second child's death, Similac PM 60/40 powdered infant formula with Lot #27032K80 (can)/Lot #27032K800 (case) were placed under recall.
