BEMENT, Ill. (WAND) - A superintendent who is currently under investigation could face more trouble.
Former Meridian Community School District No. 15 Superintendent Daniel Brue resigned this week amid an investigation by the Macon County Sheriff's Department.
Following his resignation, Bement CUSD 5 said they began investigation "possible improprieties" Brue during his time with the district. Brue worked for the district from 2009 to 2013.
The school district said any information they gathered has been turned over to law enforcement. They are also cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.
The Macon County Sheriff's Department declined to comment on the nature of the investigation.