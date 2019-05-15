DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A second suspect has been arrested for his role in a Danville shooting.
According to the Danville Police Department, 26-year-old Percy L. Freeman was taken into custody on Saturday.
Freeman is being charged in connection to the murder of Rossevelt Anderson.
Police also arrested 21-year-old Denzel Aldridge last month for his involvement in the crime. He's facing murder charges and unlawful possession of a weapon.
On April 24, police were called to the 900 block of Redden Court at 1:45 p.m. and found the victim, 25-year-old Roosevelt Anderson Jr., in the road with a gunshot wound.
Officers say there was an altercation in the area that led to a shooting. Roosevelt was taken from the scene to a hospital.
He died Thursday afternoon at around 3 p.m.
Police had developed Aldridge as a person of interest Wednesday night. They found him Wednesday in the unit block of Lake St. Shortly after Aldridge's arrest police began looking for a second person on interest.