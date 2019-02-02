URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A second measles outbreak has been reported in Urbana just one week after an initial outbreak.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District says a person a second case of measles has been reported in the University of Illinois area. The person who was identified, who was infectious at the time, was at the locations listed below. Two hours have been added to the time after the individual left the following locations.
Most individuals are vaccinated routinely, in childhood, starting at age 1 (MMR, Measles, Mumps, Rubella vaccine) and are not at high risk for infection. Of most concern are people who have not been vaccinated, including infants. Individuals unsure of their vaccine records should call their health care provider to check to see if they are fully vaccinated. Individuals with symptoms should CALL their health care provider to discuss the need for testing before presenting to the clinic. University of Illinois students who have symptoms should contact McKinley Health Center before presenting for care.
Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. If individuals develop symptoms of measles, CUPHD recommends they stay home and call their healthcare provider. Special arrangements can be made for evaluation while also protecting other patients and medical staff from possible infection.
Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.