CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A second person charged in the shooting death of a teen is in police custody.
Officers arrested 22-year-old Jaquaveon Faust at about 12:35 p.m. Thursday in connection to the Aug. 28 shooting of David Sankey, 16. Responders found Sankey with a life-threatening gunshot wound on Aug. 28, 2018 at Paula Drive and Larkspur Lane in Champaign. He died at Carle Foundation Hospital.
A police investigation led to an arrest warrant charging Faust with murder. Officers took him into custody in the 2000 block of N. Mattis Ave. Bond on the warrant was $2 million.
“The Champaign Police Department would like to thank the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office for its continued assistance during this investigation,” a press release said.
Faust joins Darrion White, 19, behind bars. White also faces a first-degree murder charge after his May 2 arrest.
Champaign officers say the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement at (217)351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217)373-8477.