RIVERTON, ILL. (WAND) - A second Riverton police officer has resigned after a video of a handcuffed man being head-butted was made public.
Officer Grant Peterson was the first to resign and is facing criminal charges after allegedly grabbing a handcuffed man by the neck and head-butting him in the Riverton Police Department Squad Room.
Peterson faces two counts of aggravated battery and one count of of official misconduct.
He resigned from his job Friday.
WAND News also learned another officer in the video, Tricia Langon, turned in her resignation from the department Tuesday.
The handcuffed man, Jacob Melton was facing a DUI charge. That charge has now been dropped.
Peterson is due back in court on March 19.