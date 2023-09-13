URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — A second person has been arrested in relation to a shooting that left 51-year-old Eddie S. Williams, Jr. dead in Urbana.
On June 30, 2023, Urbana Police were called for a report of a shooting with injuries in the 1300 block of Silver Street around 3:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found Williams dead from a gunshot wound.
During the investigation into the shooting death of Williams, police were able to obtain a court authorized search for an apartment in the 1300 block of Silver Street. In that search, police located a handgun.
A 45-year-old man from Urbana was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and was taken to the Champaign County Satellite Jail. At the time, it was unknown if the handgun was the same one used to kill Williams.
As police continued to investigate, 45-year-old Sidney A. Smith of Urbana was developed as a suspect. On September 13, an arrest warrant for Smith with a bond in the amount of $4 million was obtained. Urbana Detectives located Smith at the Champaign County Courthouse where he was attending court on an unrelated case.
He was taken into custody and during a search of his vehicle, police located a handgun that had been reported stolen out of Indiana.
Smith was transported to the Champaign County Satellite Jail where he is awaiting court proceedings for the above-mentioned murder, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
Urbana Police ask that anyone with additional information or video footage of the incident to contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
