IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A second person involved in an Iroquois County crash has now died.
The crash happened on Friday, June 16 on Co. Rd. 2200 E. just North of the intersection with Co. Rd. 2100 N.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police said there was a head on collision between a vehicle driven by Jordan Depoister, 26, of Martinton, IL and a vehicle driven by Domonic Esslinger, 19, of Bradley, IL.
Domonic Esslinger was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jordan Depoister was rushed to Carle Hospital with major injuries. On June 22, the Marion County, IN Coroner's office contacted Iroquois County Coroner Cheatum to say Depoister had passed away.
