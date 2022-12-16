DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Danville man who admitted to being involved in the deaths of two teens in Oakwood has been sentenced to 15 years according to the News-Gazette.
Camarion Halthon, 18, was given the sentence on Friday by Vermilion County Judge Derek Girton.
Along with five other teenagers, Halthon was involved in a botched robbery on January 17 that left two people dead: 19-year-old Wyatt Bailey and 15-year-old Clayvonte M. Sloan.
The Vermilion County Sheriff's Office said their investigation found Sloan, Griggs, Halthon and Bryant, along with a 15-year-old teen charged in juvenile court, went to Bailey's residence for a drug transaction. The five people tried to rob Bailey and a struggle ensued.
Bailey and Sloan were shot, deputies said, before the other five fled in a vehicle. Vermilion County authorities stopped them on U.S. Route 150 between Oakwood and Danville.
One neighbor, Chris Oates, said he was inside his home when he heard the gunshots.
"We hear shotguns out here in the woods all the time. But this was a handgun. And then all of a sudden, we heard men yelling, go, go, go, go, go. And a gold Impala comes screeching around the corner. And so as they drove by, I knew something was not right," Oates told WAND News.
