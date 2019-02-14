DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A second suspect in a 2017 shooting is headed to prison after a sentencing hearing.
Charles C. Boey, 25, was one of the two people who fired a gun on Feb. 25 of that year, leaving two people wounded. One of the shooting victims told law enforcement they saw muzzle flash coming from the direction of two men standing in a driveway across the street.
Both victims had life-threatening injuries after the shooting and later stabilized.
Boey pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm in November of 2018. Attempted murder and armed violence charges were dropped in exchange for that plea. He must serve at least 85 percent of a 9-year prison term, along with three years of mandatory supervised release, according to court records.
The other person involved, identified as Thomas Ellzey, was sentenced to 8 years in prison and three years of mandatory supervised release in November. He also pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery with a firearm charge.