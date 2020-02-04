OAKLAHOMA CITY (WAND) - Two high school students are dead after a driver plowed into a cross county team on a practice run in Oklahoma, police say. The driver’s son died in a wreck over the weekend.
One other student is in crucial condition. Three others were injured.
The 57-year-old identified at Max Townsend has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree and six counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident after he hit the students in Moore on Monday. That’s just south of Oklahoma City, according to police.
The deadly collision came a day after Townsend's son, Cody, 29, died in car crash Sunday, police said.
Police say Townsend showed “signs of impairment” after the crash. His records show previous arrests for drug possession and drunken driving.
Townsend stopped his car three blocks away and was pulled out of the car by officers, officials said.
Officials say they are looking into any connections between Sunday and Monday’s crashes.
Rachel Freeman, a high school senior, died at the scene. The second student-athlete, Yuridia Martinez, a sophomore, died at the hospital, according to Dustin Horstkoetter, director of security for Moore Public Schools.
The runners were on the sidewalk when they were struck by Townsend.
The school district's superintendent, Robert Romines, said in a statement posted to Facebook on Monday, "Our hearts are heavy in Moore Public Schools as we process this tragedy that is unbearable to comprehend."