CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Someone shot a teen Tuesday afternoon in Champaign, police said.
Authorities told The News-Gazette a 16-year-old male teen was shot in the 2100 block of West White Street. Officers responded at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.
The teen was shot in the leg. He's believed to be the only victim and his condition is unknown.
This marks the second Champaign shooting involving a teen in a 24-hour period. On Monday, a different 16-year-old teen was shot near Phillips Drive and Nelson Court in Champaign. This teen exchanged shots with someone in a vehicle that approached them, police said.
The newspaper reports Champaign police have confirmed shots were fired in about 70 cases so far in 2020.
Anyone with information on either Champaign shooting should call Champaign police at (217)351-4545. Champaign County Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips by calling (217)373-8477, by visiting the Crime Stoppers website or by using the free "P3 Tips" smartphone app.
