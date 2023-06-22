PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) — According to the News-Gazette, another woman has pleaded guilty to her involvement in the straw purchase of a firearm that was later used to kill Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim in May 2021.
29-year-old Ashantae Corruthers, of Indianapolis, could face up to 25 years in prison when she is sentenced in November.
Corruthers admitted to conspiring with her co-defendant, Regina Lewis, to purchase and transfer a gun to Darion M. Lafayette, who could not legally purchase a firearm due to his status as a convicted felon.
This type of transaction is known as a "straw purchase."
Lewis pleaded guilty in May and has been scheduled for sentencing on October 2, 2023, at the U.S. Courthouse in Urbana.
The gun that Corruthers purchased was later used by Lafayette to shoot and kill Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim and maim his partner, Officer Jeff Creel in Champaign. Lafayette was fatally shot by Creel.
In May, Chris Oberheim's widow, Amber Oberheim, told WAND News that straw purchases are a nationwide issue.
"No only in our area, but nationally. The straw purchasers are putting the guns back in the hands of the people who are not allowed to possess them legally," said Oberheim.
The News-Gazette reports that Corruthers will be sentenced by Judge Colin Bruce on November 6.
