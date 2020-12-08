DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon Resources Inc. needs volunteers to help make Christmas special for those living in group homes.
Volunteers can adopt a person served living in a group home to buy presents for Christmas. There are 22 people not yet adopted in MRI group homes. You can sponsor gifts for one person or an entire group home. You are asked to purchase at least two gifts per person and spend $50 a person.
To register, view wish lists or learn more click here.
MRI will wrap all gifts and deliver them to persons served before Christmas so they can open them Christmas morning. Volunteers are asked to drop off the unwrapped gifts to MRI by Friday, December 18th.
If gift buying isn't something you have time for, MRI is also accepting donations so they can buy the presents for the individuals.
