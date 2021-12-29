SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-All Secretary of State Departments and Driver Services Facilities will be closed from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17, due to increase in COVID-19 cases.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White made the announcement on Wednesday, confirming that all Secretary of State departments will not conduct in-person transactions – including Driver Services facilities until the Jan. 17.
Online services will still be made available throughout the duration of the shutdown, facilities are set to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
White is encouraging the public to visit ilsos.gov for online services. Online transactions will remain open for all departments to conduct office services, including, but not limited to the following:
- Renewing a license plate sticker.
- Renewing a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify (individuals may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their PIN).
- Obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card.
- Obtaining a driver record abstract.
- Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.
In addition, the Drivers and Vehicles Services hotline phone number will remain open at 800-252-8980.
Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may email adminhearings@ilsos.gov or call 312-793-3722 or 217-782-7065.
As a reminder, White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.
“After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close all Driver Services facilities beginning Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2022, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases,” said White. “The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. Our goal is to safely reopen all offices and Driver Services facilities on January 18 for face-to-face transactions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.