SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)-All Secretary of State offices and facilities will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday, this weekend.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White made the announcement on Wednesday.
Offices and facilities will make the following adjustments:
- Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24.
- Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25.
- Monday through Friday offices and facilities will be open on Monday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday through Saturday offices and facilities will be open on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Due to the schedule changes, Secretary White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has also extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.
Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, renewing license plate stickers or locating the nearest Driver Services facility.
