ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season.
Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield.
“Our mission is not to issue tickets, but to ensure that accessible parking spaces are available to those who need them,” said Secretary of State Jesse White. “Parking illegally in a space reserved for people with disabilities means a possible driver’s license suspension and a hefty fine, money which could otherwise be used on gifts. Remember, if you don’t belong there, don’t park there.”
Driving who are caught misusing a placard, face a six-month driver’s license suspension and a $600 fine.
