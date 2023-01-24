SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — There will be no PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU for Illinois drivers.
These are a few examples from nearly 400 requests for vanity and personalized license plates that were rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office in 2022, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.
In 2022, over 54,000 Illinoisans requested vanity and personalized plates and just under 400 of them were rejected due to their "tawdry, lewd or offensive nature" or because they would have been difficult to read.
"We love the creativity and pride Illinoisans take in choosing their personalized license plates,” said Secretary Giannoulias. “Most plate requests are approved, but a small percentage fail to meet the standards of good taste and decency and are rejected because they violate the state’s vehicle code."
Those interested in personalizing plates can use the Pick-a-Plate feature on the SOS website. to preview potential plate combinations and determine whether they are available for purchase.
A panel of people in the office's Vehicle Services Department reviews the license plate requests to prevent offensive language. Some examples of rejected plates include: PEEPEE, GOTPOOP, SUCKER, KISSASH, SUKIT, BITEU, DUCKYOU, COKAIN, HAIILNO, WHTHFUK and WMWWWMW.
The full list of rejected plates stands at more than 7,000 according to Secretary Giannoulias.
In Illinois, vanity plates contain only letters and cost $245 with annual renewals set at $164. Personalized plates, which contain letters and numbers, cost $198 with annual renewals set at $158.
