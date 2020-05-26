(WAND) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced a reopening plan for driver services facilities beginning June 1.
Under the plan, the facilities will focus on serving only new drivers, those with expired licenses or ID cards and vehicle transactions for the first two months.
All Secretary of State departments and offices will reopen for business on June 1, but driver services facilities will have varying dates and times and some will even have extended hours.
June 1 –
Monday through Saturday facilities (Springfield, Chicago North, Chicago South and Chicago West) will open.
- Expanded hours of operations are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
- Springfield-Dirksen facility hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
June 2 –
Tuesday through Saturday facilities (all Driver Services facilities statewide) will open June 2.
- Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.
(NBC Chicago contributed to this report)
