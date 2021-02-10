ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois Secretary of State's offices will have closures on Abraham Lincoln's birthday and President's Day.
Secretary of State Jesse White said all offices and facilities will be closed on Friday, Feb. 12 in observance of Lincoln's birthday. In addition, facilities on a Monday to Friday scheduled will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, while Tuesday to Saturday facilities will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 13, with closures observing President's Day.
The state will have all Driver Services facilities open on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
To find the nearest Driver Services facility and hours of operation, people can visit the Secretary of State's website.
White is reminding the public all expiration dates have been extended to June 1, 2021 for driver's licenses and ID cards. People are encouraged to use the above hyperlink for services including renewing license plate stickers, obtaining replacement driver's licenses/ID cards and renewing driver's licenses.
