CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One lane of Broadmoor Dr. between Mattis Ave. and Mayfair Rd. in Champaign will be closed starting tomorrow as part of the City’s Spring Pavement Patching Project.
During the closure, only eastbound traffic will be allowed.
The work will begin on Wednesday, March 29 and is expected to last two to three weeks, weather permitting.
The contractor will maintain access to businesses at all times during the project.
