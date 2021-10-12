DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville officials are closing a section of Williams Street for repairs.
The city said the road closure will be between National Avenue and Nicklas Avenue. Repairs will start the morning of Wednesday Oct. 13 and will be done by the end of the day on Thursday, Oct. 14, with weather permitting. Between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Williams Street will be closed to all traffic between those intersections.
Motorists traveling in both directions on Williams Street will be affected.
Drivers should choose an alternate route. Officials said there will be a high volume of construction traffic, and because of this, motorists and pedestrians should use caution near the work zone.
