CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A section of Hickory St. in Champaign will be closed for road work.
As part of the Boneyard Creek North Branch Improvements, contractors are replacing another section of Hickory St.
Hickory St. is closed between Howard Dr. and Leichner Dr.
Access to homes on Leichner Dr. will be available through a temporary detour north of Dick Van Dyke Appliance World.
Homes on Howard Dr. can be accessed from Hickory St. south of Howard Dr.
The closure should be done by Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 5:00 p.m.