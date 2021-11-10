CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Officials are continuing cleanup efforts Wednesday at a section of I-57 where a crash occurred.
Before 3 p.m. Wednesday, state police said there is traffic backup along I-57 southbound at I-74, which is in the Champaign-Urbana area. Cleanup crews are continuing to work at mile post 238.
After the crash, which involved a commercial vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, the driver went to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The vehicle had overturned in a ditch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.