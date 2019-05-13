Seeking justice for Terry Gaines

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A pizza delivery driver was shot and killed during a robbery in Danville on April 30.
A few weeks later, the Gaines family says they haven't been able to sleep knowing the killers are out on the loose.
"Why would you take a respectable man from his father, his family, and his friends?" asked his stepmother, Shawntea Reed Gaines.
Terry Gaines was only 41 years old and he was much more than a pizza delivery driver. Gaines was a brother, a boyfriend and a grandfather.
"He was going to buy a ring for her. That's why he fought to get his wallet back," said his father, Rick Gaines.
He says Gaines was a respectable man. He always had a smile on his face.
"When I raised him it was yes, sir, no sir. He was very respectable," he said.
Domino's Pizza is offering anyone with information a $5,000 reward that will lead up to the arrest of the people who committed the crime. However, Shawntea Gaines says they shouldn't speak up for the money; they should speak up because it's the right thing to do.
"Please tell the truth. We are begging for help," she said.
Mrs. Gaines says Terry wanted to be like his father and if he ever passed, he wanted to make sure his dad was taken care of.
"Parents should not have to bury their children," she said.
The family will not rest until they find the killers.
"Terry made me very proud, " said his father.