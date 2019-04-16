(WAND) – The parent company of Ben and Jerry’s has announced several voluntary recalls.
Business Wire reports the recalls from Unilever involve bulk Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar ice cream and pints of Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey ice cream. It says a supplier error led to an undeclared nut being found in these products during the production operation.
The recall notice says the recalled products may contain tree nuts, with those nuts possibly including almonds, Brazil nuts and hazelnuts not labeled in the list of ingredients or allergy detail list. The products do say “contains walnuts” and “may contain other tree nuts” on the packaging.
Only limited amounts of the ice cream are involved in the recall. The bulk 2.4-gallon tubs of Coconut Seven Layer Bar have a Consumer UPC code of 7684010424 and expiration date of SEP1520BJ4. Chunky Monkey pints in the recall have UPC 7684010035 and expiration dates of AUG2820BH2, AUG2920BH2 or AUG3020BH2.
Unilever says the recalled products were shipped in the United States. The recall is “out of an abundance of caution”, per Business Wire, and there are no reports of illness.
Anyone who has bought one of these products is asked to stop using them and contact (833)236-1237. Customers are also asked to keep the containers the ice cream came in.
More information is available here or here.