DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – As the number of cases of COVID-19 rises in Illinois, so does the number of people applying for unemployment, but not everyone is able to get the money the Government has promised them.
"Do something to help,” Sheila Lowry, owner of New Look Salon said. “Give us some hope."
Lowry is self-employed and finding it hard to get her unemployment benefits. For the first time in U.S. history, self-employed workers left without work because of COVID-19 can apply for benefits, but Lowry is not able to yet.
"I feel like they're dangling the carrot,” she said. “We're going to help you, we're going to help you, if you live long enough to see it."
The latest numbers from the state show more than 263,000 people applied for unemployment the first week of April, up from more than 132,000 the week before. Self-employed Illinoisans aren’t included in those numbers yet. That’s because the current computer system processing benefits do not recognize the self-employed as eligible.
"This is a true crisis and we are hitting it with everything that we got,” Rep. Sue Scherer of Decatur said.
Rep. Scherer said the Governor’s office is working with several vendors to get a new computer system up and running, but she has been told that won’t be until at least May 11.
"That's four more weeks with absolutely zero income," Lowry said.
Scherer said May 11 is still no guarantee. It is an anticipated launch date, which could be pushed back.
"Apply and see what results you get back,” Scherer said."
Anyone who has lost their job because of COVID-19 can apply for unemployment. Those with names beginning with letters A-M are asked to file their claims on Sunday, Tuesday or Thursday. Those with last names beginning with letters N-Z are asked to file their claims on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.