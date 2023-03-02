TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — One person is in serious condition after a structure fire in Taylorville on Thursday.
According to the Taylorville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a fire on Houston St. where they found a person lying in the back yard. One TFD member rendered aid to the person while the others fought the fire.
Dunn's ambulance crew arrived to take over the care of the victim and transported them to a Springfield Hospital. The person is in serious condition with burns and smoke inhalation.
TFD said that the person was pulled from the burning building by two township workers who were in the area checking the roads. After noticing the fire, the two men rushed to the door and pulled the occupant to safety.
"Without their quick and selfless action, the resident's injuries would have been much worse," stated the release from the department.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
