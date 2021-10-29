CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- ISP units temporarily shutdown northbound lanes on I-57 to clean up semi fire, police say.
I-57 northbound lanes at Milepost 223 are shutdown as ISP units handle a semi fire, early Friday morning.
The southbound lanes are also down to one lane open.
Police say the cleanup should take several hours and are diverting northbound I-57 traffic at Milepost 220 onto Route 45.
ISP encourages travelers to use an alternate route if possible.
