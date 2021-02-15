TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a semi that flipped on the snowy interstate and then was hit by a car Sunday night.
The call came in around 8:30 p.m. on Interstate 70 westbound at mile marker 100.
A semi had flipped, and the driver was not able to get out of the cab.
While they were headed there, emergency crews learned a car had since struck the overturned semi and was in the center median.
Roads were snow packed at the time of the crash.
The semi was blocking the outside westbound lane, and the car was in the center median near the eastbound lane with the driver still in the vehicle.
Montrose Firfighters assisted the driver getting out of the semi. Teutopolis Firefighters assisted EMS with the driver of the car.
Firefighters assisted ISP with traffic control until the semi could be dragged off the Interstate.
The scene was clear by about 10 p.m.
WAND News is working to learn whether either driver was injured in the crash.
