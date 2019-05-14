TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Almost six months after the Taylorville tornado donations are still coming in to help victims rebuild their homes.
A semi full of goods was dropped of on Tuesday from Good 360, an organization that gets donations from businesses and corporations.
WAND News is told everything needed to fix up or rebuild a home, from plumbing to wiring, is available.
All you have to do is ask.
Leaders said a lot of people do not have the means to rebuild on their own, and this effort is there to help.