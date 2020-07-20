CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A semi truck hauling anhydrous ammonia tipped over on an Interstate 57 ramp in Champaign County Monday.
It happened shortly before 1 p.m. on the northbound I-57 ramp to US 136 at the Rantoul exit (exit 250).
Anhydrous ammonia is a chemical compound used in applications like cleaning, fertilizer production, and manufacturing.
Exposure to the chemical is dangerous, because inhaling anhydrous ammonia gas can cause a person's throat to swell shut, leading to suffocation.
WAND News is working to learn more information and will update this story.
