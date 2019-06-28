EDINBURG, Ill. (WAND) - One person was airlifted after a bad crash between a semi hauling grain and a pickup truck in Edinburg.
It happened Friday on County Road 600 East and 1800 North.
Midland Fire Protection was called to the crash around 8:50 a.m. Units from the Taylorville Fire Department also responded to the scene just a few minutes later.
Firefighters say a semi hauling grain and a pickup truck collided for unknown reasons.
The driver of the pickup truck was flown to a Springfield hospital for treatment. Firefighters said he was awake and talking at the scene.
WAND News was sent pictures of the crash showing a crumpled truck stuck underneath the semi and grain spilled across the roadway.
Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.
