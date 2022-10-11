CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WAND) — ISP District 10 Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash involving a semi truck that hit a house.
No injuries were reported on the scene. Drivers should avoid this are as Illinois 105 is currently shut down at this location.
ISP reports that the semi went off the road for unknown reasons.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
