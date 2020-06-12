ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - A hazmat team has been called out after a semi truck hauling herbicide rolled over near Rochester Friday.
The tanker is leaking herbicide at Cardinal Hill and Braner Road.
No injuries were reported. No other vehicles were involved.
The call came in around 11:50 a.m.
The crash is still under investigation.
Cardinal Hill Road is shut down, and vehicles are being rerouted.
Officials are not sure how long cleanup will take.
