VERMILION CO., Ill. (WAND) — According to the Illinois State Police, a commercial vehicle is on fire in the Eastbound lane of I-74 at milepost 197.
I-74 Eastbound was previously being diverted at Exit 197 (Ogden Illinois) but the left lane has since been opened. The right lane will remain closed for tow operations.
Emergency services and tow operations are working in the area so drivers should be aware of Scott's Law and take caution around emergency workers and vehicles.
