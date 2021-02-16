(WAND)- A semi-truck collision sends one to the hospital.
Raymond L. Riner, 72, of Ardmore, OK, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday after rear-ending another vehicle while traveling on I-70.
According to police, Riner was traveling westbound on I-70 when he slid into the rear end of Jeffery L. Harris, 48, of Belleville, IL, due to hazardous driving conditions.
Harris refused medical treatment, while Riner is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Riner was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed as a result of the incident.
