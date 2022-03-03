EFFINGHAM, Ill. - A semi-truck was heavily damaged after catching fire Thursday on I-57.
Effingham firefighters said they were called to help the Watson Fire Protection District at the scene. This happened on I-57 southbound near mile marker 153.
Crews were on the scene for about 1 1/2 hours.
Further information is not available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.