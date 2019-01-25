MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) -A semi-truck rolled over on slick roads in Macon County.
The Arengta-Oreana Fire Department tells WAND-TV the rollover happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 72 and near a rest stop outside of Argenta. It is believed to be near mile marker 132.
WAND-TV received video of a semi-truck resting on the side of the road with responders surrounding it. Emergency lights could be seen all over the scene.
Firefighters are asking drivers to be cautious in slippery road conditions Friday night.
The station will add more to this developing story when details are released.