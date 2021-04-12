(WAND) - Troopers are on scene of a semi truck roll over crash at I-72 EB, Mile post 122.
Currently all eastbound lanes are blocked off at this time due to the accident.
Anyone in the are is advised to drive with extreme caution, slow down, or to take alternative routes if possible.
WAND will continue to update this story as more information is released.
