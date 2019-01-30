ILLINOIS (WAND) – Semi-trucks have started stalling on Illinois roads during a period of freezing weather in Illinois.
Truckers are dealing with problems as their engines seize up in cold conditions, The News-Gazette reports. The weather becomes a problem when it turns diesel fuel into a gel, and troopers say additives added to the fuel don’t always help when temperatures drop to a low enough level.
State police in the nine counties of District 10 told the newspaper they responded to “multiple” callers dealing with the same scenario. They’re warning drivers to be aware of the possibility that semi-trucks could stall at a moment’s notice and pay attention to surroundings.Drivers are also asked to keep extra blankets in their cars and be sure their cell phones stay charged when driving.
The paper reports troopers have been searching for stalled vehicles during sweeps of Illinois interstates. There weren’t any accidents Wednesday as of the early afternoon.