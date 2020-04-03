MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - One person was taken to the hospital for life threatening injuries during a crash on Illinois Route 47 on Friday.
According to Illinois State Police, a semi and a bicycle were traveling northbound on IL Route 47 just south of Champaign County Road 2400 N, around 9:29 a.m.
The semi attempted to pass the bicycle but hit in the northbound lane. The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi was given a citation for improper passing.