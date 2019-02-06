SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois teachers could see an increase in their minimum salary.
Lawmakers are trying again after former Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed a similar bill. It's been nearly 40 years since the minimum wage for teachers was increased. Lawmakers and teachers expressed their optimism for Senate Bill 10.
For one Springfield middle school teacher, Angie Meneghetti, she knows people who want to be a teacher but are scared off by the low pay and benefits- something she knows all too well.
"I was hired at $16,800," Meneghetti said.
She started her career in 1991. Back then, Meneghetti said she juggled having to work at the YWCA five-days-a-week. Then, she'd work at a J.C. Penney every other Saturday and Sunday.
The low minimum teacher salary is why she hopes lawmakers push forward with Senate Bill 10.
"We [teachers] would like to focus on our classroom instruction and getting compensated for our profession," Meneghetti said.
Sen. Andy Manar, one of the Senate sponsors behind the bill, said he think this bill will "go a long way to begin to address some of the concerns teachers have".
To Manar, Senate Bill 10 is a small step in solving the state's shortage of teachers. One of the goals behind the bill is to attract young people and college graduates.
"That would go a long way to show that we value teachers - we value them for their work," Manar said.
The senator mentioned that Gov. JB Pritzker supports Senate Bill 10.
To Meneghetti, a salary increase shouldn't be the sole reason to be a teacher.
Senate Bill 10 is set for a second reading on Feb. 7.