SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State Sen.Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) will be leading ag-related legislative efforts for Republicans in the Illinois Senate as the ranking GOP-member of the chamber’s Agriculture Committee.
“Our family farms and agri-businesses are the backbone of our state’s economy,” said Sen. Bailey. “As someone who has spent his entire life in the industry, I understand the concerns and issues faced by the industry. I’m honored to serve in this role and to have a continued opportunity to provide oversight on legislation facing agriculture professionals.”
Bailey will also be serving on the Education Committee and has been added to the rosters of the Energy & Public Utilities, Health, Higher Education, and Labor Committees.
“I look forward to getting back to work on legislation and serving as a watchdog for the people of Illinois,” said Bailey.
